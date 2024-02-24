Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.47 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

