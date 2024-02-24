Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 89,869 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,869 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.94% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

MGF stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0203 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

(Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.