Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 125,313 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.