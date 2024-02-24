Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,235 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Paramount Global worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,697,000 after buying an additional 2,579,501 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after buying an additional 2,512,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,174,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

