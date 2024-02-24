Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $18.17 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.34. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $14,368,619.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,184 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

