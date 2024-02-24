Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $13 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Lyft worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lyft by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,474,374 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 119,890 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lyft by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,995 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 109,425 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,111 shares of company stock worth $4,300,161. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Up 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of LYFT opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

Several research firms have commented on LYFT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nomura cut Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.