Conflux Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $926.42 million and approximately $43.69 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,973,604,799 coins and its circulating supply is 3,748,617,998 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,973,497,523.77 with 3,748,497,511.06 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.23812643 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $37,972,893.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

