Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Chad Verbowski Sells 5,963 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,845.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

A number of analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $36,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

