Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down to $8.33

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.03. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 370,109 shares traded.

CRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,269,000 after acquiring an additional 393,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,068 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,302 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

