Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.