Compass (NYSE:COMP) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.75.

COMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a hold rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Get Compass alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COMP

Compass Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Compass stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.91.

In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,555.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,555.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,441,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,919,604 shares of company stock worth $76,279,504 over the last 90 days. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.