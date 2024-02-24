Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $278.78 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $127.09 and a 52 week high of $292.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 6.21%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 337,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 79,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FIX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

