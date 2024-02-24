Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lessened by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Comcast by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 68,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 70,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 148,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.