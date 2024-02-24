Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $170.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coinbase Global from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.19.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 614.74 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $193.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,209,123 shares of company stock valued at $172,223,354 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

