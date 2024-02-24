Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 66.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.47. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on Cohen & Steers

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.