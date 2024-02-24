Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $68.56 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 89,383 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,675,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 41.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 397,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,609 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

