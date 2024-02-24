Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,751,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,269 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.44% of Hillman Solutions worth $39,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLMN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 30.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 362,743 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

HLMN opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

