Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 21,517 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,517 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.60% of DT Midstream worth $30,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 921,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after buying an additional 52,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,255 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in DT Midstream by 1,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after buying an additional 799,224 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $57.09 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

