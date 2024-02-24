Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Harley-Davidson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 30.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,836. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

