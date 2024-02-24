Clark Estates Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 1.8% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,194,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,272. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

