Clark Estates Inc. NY Raises Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.12% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIW. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 447,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,085. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.24.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.