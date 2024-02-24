Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 125,000 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Premier by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 877,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Premier’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

