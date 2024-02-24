Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $3.03 Million in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 108,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.68. 535,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,095. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $218.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $281,640. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.