Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $22.30 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 4.1% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $22,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

LHX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average is $190.61. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

