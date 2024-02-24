Clark Estates Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.25% of GrafTech International worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,833,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 226,874 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,981,000 after buying an additional 2,618,477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 151,588 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The stock has a market cap of $346.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.10. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 41.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,732,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

