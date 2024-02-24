Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys Shares of 90,000 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.99%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

