Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys 3,200 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OXY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,789,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

