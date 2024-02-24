Clark Estates Inc. NY Boosts Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Western Union comprises about 0.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Western Union worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 134.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 92.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 343.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.96. 5,371,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,251. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WU. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

