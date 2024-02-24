Citigroup Raises Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $12.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Root stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Root has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Root by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Root by 218,250.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Root by 161.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

