Citigroup Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $236.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $199.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.54.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $232.56 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

