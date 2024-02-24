Citigroup Raises Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $18.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,790,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167,382 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

