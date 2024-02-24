Citigroup Lowers Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target to $7.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.15.

RIG opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 28,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Transocean by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 638,605 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,956 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 996,987 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 717,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

