Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

