Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,861,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,849,000 after purchasing an additional 162,260 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 24,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,141,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,837,538. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

