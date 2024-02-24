Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $626.80

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $626.80 and last traded at $625.80, with a volume of 11675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $618.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

