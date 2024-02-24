Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 466.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 535,140 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $256.01. 1,153,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,701. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $257.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.