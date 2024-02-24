ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.91. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.