China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

