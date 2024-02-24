Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Chevron by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,538,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,389 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. 6,561,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940,700. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

