Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.750-8.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.330-5.450 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of CPK traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.82. 237,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

