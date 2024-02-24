Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $160.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $166.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.09.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

