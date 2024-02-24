Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $251.99

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $251.99 and last traded at $249.14, with a volume of 283908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

