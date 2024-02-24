CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.93.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

CF Industries stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

