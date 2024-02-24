CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $159,602,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after buying an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

