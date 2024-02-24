Certified Advisory Corp Sells 2,042 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.