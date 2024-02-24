Certified Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 13,323 Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJP stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

