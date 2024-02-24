Certified Advisory Corp Invests $241,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DVY opened at $116.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

