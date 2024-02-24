Certified Advisory Corp Invests $212,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Humana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

Humana Stock Down 1.5 %

HUM opened at $362.65 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.24.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

