Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

