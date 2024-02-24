Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CENX. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

CENX stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $925.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.70.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

